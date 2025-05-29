Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKRO is 71.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKRO on May 29, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

The stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has jumped by 5.57 compared to previous close of 45.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Akero”or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:AKRO). Investors who purchased Akero securities prior to September 13, 2022, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AKRO.

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has experienced a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.17% rise in the past month, and a 0.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.12% for AKRO’s stock, with a 34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on January 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.43. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw 71.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Lamy Patrick, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Lamy Patrick now owns 33,492 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

PATRICK D LAMY, the Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $48.35 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that PATRICK D LAMY is holding shares at $483,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -27.92, with -26.06 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -121.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -285.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.