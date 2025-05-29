Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD): A Technical Analysis

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50x compared to its average ratio. APD has 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APD is 220.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APD on May 29, 2025 was 1.26M shares.

APD) stock’s latest price update

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.02 in comparison to its previous close of 274.56, however, the company has experienced a -1.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air Products’ (NYSE:APD) CEO Eduardo Menezes will speak at Deutsche Bank’s 16th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

APD’s Market Performance

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) has experienced a -1.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a -13.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for APD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for APD’s stock, with a -8.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $282 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $320, previously predicting the price at $345. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

APD Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $272.44. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc saw -6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Nelson Walter L., who sale 589 shares at the price of $308.50 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Nelson Walter L. now owns 719 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc, valued at $181,706 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.