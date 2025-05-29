Air Lease Corp (AL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Air Lease Corp (AL) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a 25.28% gain in the past month, and a 20.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for AL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for AL’s stock, with a 23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Right Now?

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AL is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AL is 103.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume for AL on May 29, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

The stock of Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 58.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Investors interested in Transportation – Equipment and Leasing stocks are likely familiar with Air Lease (AL) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

AL Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +24.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Air Lease Corp saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Levy Grant A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $56.85 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Levy Grant A now owns 146,316 shares of Air Lease Corp, valued at $568,461 using the latest closing price.

Levy Grant A, the Officer of Air Lease Corp, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $55.97 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Levy Grant A is holding shares at $559,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.53 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corp stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Lease Corp (AL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.