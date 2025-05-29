Aflac Inc (AFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 103.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AFL is 484.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on May 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Aflac Inc (AFL) has seen a -3.44% decrease in the past week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month, and a -3.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for AFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $111 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AFL, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.08. In addition, Aflac Inc saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from Koide Masatoshi, who sale 37,000 shares at the price of $105.59 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Koide Masatoshi now owns 70,992 shares of Aflac Inc, valued at $3,906,941 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Officer of Aflac Inc, proposed sale 37,000 shares at $106.35 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding shares at $3,934,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 2.94 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Inc (AFL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.