Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADCT is 77.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADCT on May 29, 2025 was 427.93K shares.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT)’s stock price has increased by 6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a 23.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: May 21, 2025 Presentation Time: 10:30-10:55 a.m. ET Format: Fireside ChatSpeaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive OfficerTo register for the webcast, click here.

ADCT’s Market Performance

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a 23.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 81.51% rise in the past month, and a 63.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for ADCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.78% for ADCT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $6 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ADCT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

ADCT Trading at 73.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +86.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT rose by +23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Adc Therapeutics SA saw 33.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADCT starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 15,666,731 shares of Adc Therapeutics SA, valued at $304,500 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Adc Therapeutics SA, purchase 100,000 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 13,145,712 shares at $304,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.79 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adc Therapeutics SA stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.58.

Based on Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -103.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.