Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has seen a 4.51% increase in the past week, with a 24.84% gain in the past month, and a 16.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADPT is 144.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADPT on May 29, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) has surged by 3.83 when compared to previous closing price of 9.15, but the company has seen a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SEATTLE, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADPT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ADPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 05th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to ADPT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

ADPT Trading at 14.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +29.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw 58.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 1,929 shares at the price of $8.89 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 277,396 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $17,149 using the latest closing price.

ROBINS HARLAN S, the Chief Scientific Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 68,412 shares at $7.35 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that ROBINS HARLAN S is holding 1,279,524 shares at $502,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -60.96, with -25.08 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -128.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.