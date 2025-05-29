89bio Inc (ETNB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETNB is 141.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETNB on May 29, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 9.16. However, the company has experienced a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 183,885 shares of the Company’s common stock to seven new employees (the “Inducement Grants”) on May 6, 2025 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grants have been granted pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”). The Inducement Grants were granted as an inducement material to these individuals entering into employment with 89bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has risen by 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.73% and a quarterly rise of 0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for 89bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.02% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

ETNB Trading at 22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +22.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, 89bio Inc saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Le-Nguyen Quoc, who sale 15,329 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, Le-Nguyen Quoc now owns 328,323 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $91,208 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19204.19 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for 89bio Inc stands at -18413.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -61.26 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -243.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -127.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -384.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49222.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.