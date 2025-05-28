ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ZVSA has 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 4.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVSA on May 28, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.67 in relation to its previous close of 0.54. However, the company has experienced a 11.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Study results corroborate our recently published data demonstrating the critical role of microglial-driven inflammation in promoting accumulation and spread of toxic phosphorylated alpha-synuclein leading to neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Our data showed that microglial inflammation was driven by activation of NLRP1 inflammasomes triggered by ASC specks and alpha-synuclein aggregates.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has seen a 11.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.06% decline in the past month and a -48.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -60.30% for the last 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5660. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc saw -45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -91.39, with -41.48 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.