ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) has increased by 3.69 when compared to last closing price of 9.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jerry Sisitsky – Vice President of Investor Relations Henry Schuck – Founder and CEO Graham O’Brien – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research Mark Murphy – JPMorgan Elizabeth Porter – Morgan Stanley Raimo Lenschow – Barclays Kash Rangan – Goldman Sachs Brad Zelnick – Deutsche Bank Jackson Ader – KeyBanc Capital Markets Brent Bracelin – Piper Sandler Taylor McGinnis – UBS Michael Turrin – Wells Fargo Securities Brian Peterson – Raymond James Austin Cole – Citizens Surinder Thind – Jefferies Rishi Jaluria – RBC Allan Verkhovski – Scotiabank Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11x compared to its average ratio. GTM has 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for GTM is 292.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTM on May 28, 2025 was 7.06M shares.

GTM’s Market Performance

GTM stock saw an increase of -0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.83% and a quarterly increase of 3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for GTM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTM reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GTM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to GTM, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

GTM Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTM fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTM starting from ALI DASDAN, who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, ALI DASDAN now owns shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, valued at $198,858 using the latest closing price.

ALI DASDAN, the Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, proposed sale 6,334 shares at $11.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that ALI DASDAN is holding shares at $73,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.23, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 156.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.