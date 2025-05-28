Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a 3.27% gain in the past month, and a -34.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for ZETA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZETA is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZETA is 186.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ZETA on May 28, 2025 was 5.62M shares.

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has soared by 3.67 in relation to previous closing price of 13.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-15 that Zeta Global (ZETA -2.21%) stock is down significantly since I last reviewed the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZETA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from Family Trust No. C5 DTD 5/27/2, who proposed sale 299,917 shares at the price of $13.35 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Family Trust No. C5 DTD 5/27/2 now owns shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, valued at $4,003,892 using the latest closing price.

Family Trust No. S4, the Stockholder of Zeta Global Holdings Corp, proposed sale 367,368 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Family Trust No. S4 is holding shares at $4,904,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -11.93, with -6.33 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -39.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.