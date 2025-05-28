Yum China Holdings Inc’s (YUMC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has gone down by -3.18% for the week, with a -5.09% drop in the past month and a -9.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for YUMC’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is 18.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YUMC is 360.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On May 28, 2025, YUMC’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 42.62, however, the company has experienced a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Yum China reported strong 1Q25 results with better-than-expected same-store sales growth and restaurant margins, aided by temporary and permanent store closures. We are positive on YUMC’s consistent execution amid China’s weak macro backdrop, expecting continued menu innovation and unique store concepts to drive traffic. KCOFFEE’s 20% y/y growth and PH’s WOW concept are key drivers, expanding YUMC’s market presence and offering value-oriented options for consumers.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $35.50. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

YUMC Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.19. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $50.59 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 52,075 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $202,359 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sale 37,252 shares at $49.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Wat Joey is holding 382,657 shares at $1,851,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 15.73, with 8.22 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.