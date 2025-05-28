YPF ADR (YPF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 8.49x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YPF is 393.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YPF on May 28, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 36.52. However, the company has seen a -0.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Declining commodity price realizations have hurt YPF’s Q1 earnings.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF ADR (YPF) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.28% rise in the past month, and a 3.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.29% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 12.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YPF reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for YPF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

YPF Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, YPF ADR saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 15.54, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.9 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YPF ADR (YPF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.