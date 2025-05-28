YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has increased by 2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 29.49. However, the company has seen a -4.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that It cut full year guidance due to the tariffs.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is 14.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YETI is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YETI is 81.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.70% of that float. On May 28, 2025, YETI’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI’s stock has seen a -4.37% decrease for the week, with a 4.57% rise in the past month and a -19.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for YETI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for YETI’s stock, with a -17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

YETI Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.87. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw -21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 747 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 45,877 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $33,615 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael John, the Officer of YETI Holdings Inc, proposed sale 747 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that McMullen Michael John is holding shares at $33,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 25.01, with 14.97 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 440.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 293.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.