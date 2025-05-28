Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has soared by 11.27 in relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-22 that The cosmetics seller reported a nearly 50% increase in its first-quarter revenue from skincare products as it pivots to the segment from make-up

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YSG is -2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for YSG is 58.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on May 28, 2025 was 152.96K shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG’s stock has seen a 13.36% increase for the week, with a 26.87% rise in the past month and a 37.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.56% for YSG’s stock, with a 36.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +28.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR saw 36.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YSG starting from HUANG JINFENG, who proposed sale 617,234 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Jan 02 ’25. After this action, HUANG JINFENG now owns shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR, valued at $2,370,179 using the latest closing price.

HUANG JINFENG, the Director of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR, proposed sale 649,849 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01 ’24, which means that HUANG JINFENG is holding shares at $2,248,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -16.81, with -13.69 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -307.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.