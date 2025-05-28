Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XNET is 61.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XNET on May 28, 2025 was 718.07K shares.

XNET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) has jumped by 8.03 compared to previous close of 5.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Luhan Tang – Investor Relations Manager Jinbo Li – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eric Zhou – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for the patience. You’ve joined Xunlei’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

XNET’s Market Performance

Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has experienced a 11.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.82% rise in the past month, and a 122.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for XNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.82% for XNET’s stock, with a 129.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XNET Trading at 45.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +54.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNET rose by +10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +301.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Xunlei Ltd ADR saw 224.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xunlei Ltd ADR stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.67 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 90.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.