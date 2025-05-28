XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA)’s stock price has plunge by 9.29relation to previous closing price of 1.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Ft. Worth, TX, CBO selected for TriFan 600 Type Certification ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) (“XTI”), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) has selected the Ft.

Is It Worth Investing in XTI Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: XTIA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XTIA is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XTIA is 5.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XTIA on May 28, 2025 was 408.59K shares.

XTIA’s Market Performance

The stock of XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has seen a 22.70% increase in the past week, with a 62.60% rise in the past month, and a -40.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for XTIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.00% for XTIA’s stock, with a -88.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XTIA Trading at 30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +61.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTIA rose by +22.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4500. In addition, XTI Aerospace Inc saw -81.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XTIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.55 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for XTI Aerospace Inc stands at -11.12. The total capital return value is set at -5.38. Equity return is now at value -327.59, with -158.43 for asset returns.

Based on XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XTI Aerospace Inc (XTIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.