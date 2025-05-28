Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XEL is 575.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of XEL was 4.22M shares.

XEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) has jumped by 0.11 compared to previous close of 69.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 57 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.9 million electricity customers and 2.2.

XEL’s Market Performance

XEL’s stock has fallen by -3.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.17% and a quarterly drop of -0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Xcel Energy, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for XEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to XEL, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

XEL Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.42. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from O’Connor Timothy John, who proposed sale 13,338 shares at the price of $70.70 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, O’Connor Timothy John now owns shares of Xcel Energy, Inc, valued at $943,008 using the latest closing price.

Stockfish Devin W, the Director of Xcel Energy, Inc, purchase 2,170 shares at $68.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Stockfish Devin W is holding 3,007 shares at $149,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy, Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 10.26, with 2.79 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.