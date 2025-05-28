Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is above average at 20.74x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WH is 75.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WH on May 28, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH)'s stock price has plunge by 3.31relation to previous closing price of 84.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WH’s Market Performance

WH’s stock has fallen by -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.47% and a quarterly drop of -17.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for WH’s stock, with a -4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WH, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

WH Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.88. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from Ballotti Geoffrey A, who sale 26,650 shares at the price of $86.56 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Ballotti Geoffrey A now owns 461,376 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $2,306,824 using the latest closing price.

Ballotti Geoffrey A, the President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 26,724 shares at $85.77 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Ballotti Geoffrey A is holding 467,394 shares at $2,292,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 53.31, with 8.04 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 563.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.