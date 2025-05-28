Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (WOK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for WOK is 3.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOK on May 28, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

WOK) stock’s latest price update

Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WOK)’s stock price has increased by 23.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a 95.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that New York, New York, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of registered offering (the “Offering”) for its client WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (the “Company”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China.

WOK’s Market Performance

Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (WOK) has experienced a 95.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 135.32% rise in the past month, and a 28.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.43% for WOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 76.14% for WOK’s stock, with a -70.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WOK Trading at 90.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares surge +112.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOK rose by +73.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5564. In addition, Work Medical Technology Group Ltd saw -79.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Work Medical Technology Group Ltd stands at -0.3. The total capital return value is set at -0.25.

Based on Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (WOK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Work Medical Technology Group Ltd (WOK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.