What Recent Market Trends Mean for Signing Day Sports Inc’s (SGN) Stock

In the past week, SGN stock has gone up by 268.03%, with a monthly gain of 289.96% and a quarterly surge of 19.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.59% for Signing Day Sports Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 222.82% for SGN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX: SGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGN is 5.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGN is 3.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On May 28, 2025, SGN’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

SGN) stock’s latest price update

Signing Day Sports Inc (AMEX: SGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 169.64 in relation to its previous close of 0.83. However, the company has experienced a 268.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Proposed business combination will create a public company engaged in Crypto Mining, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), and High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) Data Hosting Markets

SGN Trading at 224.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +342.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +188.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGN rose by +307.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7054. In addition, Signing Day Sports Inc saw -14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.17 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signing Day Sports Inc stands at -14.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.48.

Based on Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Signing Day Sports Inc (SGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.