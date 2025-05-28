What Recent Market Trends Mean for Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML) Stock

In the past week, SGML stock has gone down by -7.85%, with a monthly decline of -33.01% and a quarterly plunge of -52.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Sigma Lithium Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.33% for SGML’s stock, with a -50.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGML is 59.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGML on May 28, 2025 was 964.43K shares.

SGML) stock’s latest price update

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.44 compared to its previous closing price of 5.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ana Cabral – Chief Executive Officer Irina Axenova – Vice President, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Rock Hoffman – Bank of America Shannon Gill – Cormark Securities Katie Lachapelle – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sigma Lithium’s 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the conference presentation.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGML stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGML in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGML Trading at -34.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -32.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw -50.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sigma Lithium Corporation stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -30.69, with -10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -40.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.