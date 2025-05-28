What Recent Market Trends Mean for Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) Stock

In the past week, SHOT stock has gone down by -7.88%, with a monthly decline of -28.91% and a quarterly plunge of -20.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.41% for SHOT stock, with a simple moving average of -52.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOT is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHOT is 64.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On May 28, 2025, SHOT’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.81 in relation to its previous close of 0.39. However, the company has experienced a -7.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“SHOT”, “Safety Shot”, or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company, announces its acquisition partner, Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based functional beverage company, has launched on TikTok Shop.

SHOT Trading at -20.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -28.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4464. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw -50.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from Melton Christopher, who sale 3,470 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Melton Christopher now owns 62,530 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $2,967 using the latest closing price.

Safety Shot, Inc., the 10% Owner of Safety Shot Inc, sale 15,398 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that Safety Shot, Inc. is holding 2,857,511 shares at $12,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

-2.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -42.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.52. Equity return is now at value -1514.12, with -425.07 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -240.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -47.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.