What Recent Market Trends Mean for Porch Group Inc’s (PRCH) Stock

The stock of Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has gone down by -6.59% for the week, with a 68.02% rise in the past month and a 162.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.41% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.26% for PRCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 128.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRCH is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRCH is 61.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.79% of that float. The average trading volume of PRCH on May 28, 2025 was 3.48M shares.

PRCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 10.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porch Group Announces Retirement of Majority of 2026 Unsecured Convertible Notes.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PRCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRCH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCH reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PRCH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to PRCH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

PRCH Trading at 36.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +71.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +748.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Porch Group Inc saw 101.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Neagle Matthew, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $10.53 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Neagle Matthew now owns 1,138,080 shares of Porch Group Inc, valued at $631,776 using the latest closing price.

Neagle Matthew, the Chief Operating Officer of Porch Group Inc, sale 250,000 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Neagle Matthew is holding 1,198,080 shares at $2,558,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.42. Equity return is now at value -15311.00, with -1.32 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 37.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.