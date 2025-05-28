What Recent Market Trends Mean for KKR & Co. Inc’s (KKR) Stock

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen a -3.64% decrease in the past week, with a 6.42% gain in the past month, and a -6.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for KKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KKR is 678.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on May 28, 2025 was 6.52M shares.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)'s stock price has plunge by 3.19% in relation to previous closing price of 117.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $150 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KKR, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

KKR Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.89. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw -18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from BARAKETT TIMOTHY R, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $117.92 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, BARAKETT TIMOTHY R now owns 185,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $4,127,319 using the latest closing price.

KKR Genetic Disorder L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 6,000,000 shares at $34.20 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. is holding 13,260,971 shares at $205,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 9.03, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.