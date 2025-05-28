What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) Stock

In the past week, GEVO stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly decline of -4.20% and a quarterly plunge of -19.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Gevo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for GEVO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GEVO is 228.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.64% of that float. On May 28, 2025, GEVO’s average trading volume was 3.05M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.70 in relation to its previous close of 1.11. However, the company has experienced a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in sustainable aviation fuel and renewable chemicals, announced today the appointment of James J. Barber, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barber brings decades of executive leadership and board experience in public and private companies including fuels, chemicals, biobased materials, micro-optics, carbon nanofibers, joint ventures and licensing. Dr. Barber currently serves on the board of directors of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), where he chairs the Compensation Committee and is a member of the Audit and Nomination and Governance Committees.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to GEVO, setting the target price at $2.30 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1240. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Shafer Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Shafer Andrew now owns 312,430 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $5,732 using the latest closing price.

Shafer Andrew, the Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer of Gevo Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Shafer Andrew is holding 317,430 shares at $5,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -16.11, with -12.43 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gevo Inc (GEVO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.