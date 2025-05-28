Western Union Company (WU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.74 in relation to its previous close of 9.40. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that WU’s 10% dividend and global growth shine, but high debt and rising digital competition temper the outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is above average at 3.51x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for WU is 327.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WU on May 28, 2025 was 6.82M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU’s stock has seen a -3.96% decrease for the week, with a -6.61% drop in the past month and a -13.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Western Union Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for WU’s stock, with a -12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $7.50 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WU, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

WU Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Western Union Company saw -10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 136.84, with 11.16 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 905.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.