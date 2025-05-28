Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.86 in relation to its previous close of 71.46. However, the company has experienced a -4.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://www.fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that KEY POINTS The best high-yield savings account rate today: 5.00% APY.Let your money work harder for you — take advantage of one of today’s top rates.Open your account and manage your savings with the convenience of a mobile app. High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still offering some of the best returns we’ve seen in years, thanks to the Federal Reserve holding rates steady in May. But with inflation cooling and potential rate cuts on the way, these top-tier APYs may not stick around for long.If your money is sitting in an account earning under 1%, you’re missing out on easy interest earnings. Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20x compared to its average ratio. WAL has 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAL is 104.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on May 28, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL stock saw an increase of -4.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.48% and a quarterly increase of -13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for WAL’s stock, with a -9.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $95 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

WAL Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.32. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from Segedi Bryan K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $94.36 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Segedi Bryan K now owns 16,675 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $94,360 using the latest closing price.

Segedi Bryan K, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorp, proposed sale 1,000 shares at $94.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Segedi Bryan K is holding shares at $94,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 12.36, with 1.01 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.