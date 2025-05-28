Wendy’s Co (WEN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WEN stock has gone down by -9.16%, with a monthly decline of -12.28% and a quarterly plunge of -29.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Wendy’s Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for WEN’s stock, with a -29.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96x compared to its average ratio. WEN has 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WEN is 174.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on May 28, 2025 was 5.19M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 11.44. However, the company has seen a -9.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. https://www.investopedia.com reported 2025-05-12 that Close Key Takeaways Retail and credit card data shows Americans continue to spend, but a few aspects of their behavior have some analysts concerned about a potential slowdown.New retail numbers and an earnings report from Walmart slated to come out this week may offer clarity on the health of the consumer.Higher-income customers have been relying more on Walmart—and its delivery service—in recent months, executives have said. Americans haven’t stopped spending despite broad economic uncertainty. But a close look at recent data and trends has fed concerns about a slowdown. The unemployment rate is relatively low, and job creation is holding steady. Retail spending shot up 6.8% year-over-year in April, the National Retail Federation said, exclusive of car and gas purchases. But Americans are increasingly uneasy, several measures suggest. Consumer sentiment fell in April for a fourth straight month, according to the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Quick-service restaurants and companies selling everything from lunch to laundry detergent say their customers seem squeezed. And while credit and debit card spending ticked up 1% last month, according to Bank of America, there was a pullback in big splurges like trips and hotels. Two releases set for Thursday will offer fresh data: Walmart (WMT) is slated to hand in its first-quarter numbers, and the government is scheduled to publish April retail data. Trade negotiations, notably with China, ahve contributed to the uncertainty: Widespread “reciprocal” tariffs are not slated to take effect for weeks, but the NRFthinks the threat of higher import taxes has spurred consumers to stock up on some items, juicing retail spending in April. “There’s a real inconsistency in the vibe,” said Max Levchin, CEO of buy now, pay later provider Affirm (AFRM), on CNBC Friday. “People are stressed out about the economy, yet they’re shopping. They’re buying, and they’re paying their bills.” Shoppers Look for Lower Sticker Prices Oppenheimer analysts on Wednesday said Walmart has historically performed well in recessionary periods. Still, they acknowledged the current outlook can be hard to read. “We have seen potentially mixed consumer data-points lately with still healthy consumer spending trends overall,” they wrote. “But at the same time, [there has been] more downbeat [consumer packaged goods company] commentary.” Consumers have “a lot to process” and a reason to “pause,” Procter & Gamble (PG) CFO Andre Schulten said last month. The parent company of brands like Tide and Febreze recently downgraded its outlook for the full fiscal year. So did another consumer goods giant, Church & Dwight (CHD). Americans are watching their tabs at Applebee’s and IHOP and cutting back at Wendy’s (WEN) and McDonald’s (MCD), executives recently said. At grocery and convenience stores, some shoppers are focusing more on sticker prices than the cost-per-serving, which has prompted Pepsi (PEP) and Mondelēz International (MDLZ) to offer smaller packages at lower price points, executives said last month. “While two, three years ago consumers would easily pay above $4 for a pack of biscuits, we’re now seeing that we need to be below $4, and ideally below $3,” said Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelēz, which counts Ritz Crackers and Oreo cookies as parts of its biscuit category. Demand hasn’t waned for international airfare or luxury clothing, companies said. Households with six-figure incomes have been flocking to Walmart’s delivery service in recent months. “We’re seeing higher engagement across income cohorts, with upper-income households continuing to account for the majority of share gains,” CFO John David Rainey said this winter. Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at [email protected]

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

WEN Trading at -14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Cook Kenneth M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.35 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Cook Kenneth M. now owns 1,500 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $17,025 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Matthew Coley, the Chief People Officer of Wendy’s Co, purchase 1,750 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that O’Brien Matthew Coley is holding 85,562 shares at $20,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 90.40, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 31.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 554.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.