Webus International Ltd (WETO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for WETO is 5.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of WETO was 42.37K shares.

WETO) stock’s latest price update

Webus International Ltd (NASDAQ: WETO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -53.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-12 that Hangzhou, CHINA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webus International Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide, provided a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Nan Zheng.

WETO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Webus International Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.23% for WETO’s stock, with a -55.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WETO Trading at -55.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -59.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETO fell by -53.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5706. In addition, Webus International Ltd saw -53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Webus International Ltd stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -10.12, with -4.99 for asset returns.

Based on Webus International Ltd (WETO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -19.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webus International Ltd (WETO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.