Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a -4.10% decrease in the past week, with a 6.79% gain in the past month, and a -28.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for WFRD stock, with a simple moving average of -36.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26x compared to its average ratio. WFRD has 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WFRD is 70.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on May 28, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31relation to previous closing price of 45.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) that will transform Weatherford’s digital capabilities and help drive innovation in the energy sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $69 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WFRD, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

WFRD Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.86. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw -36.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from GOLDMAN NEAL P, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $42.04 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL P now owns 25,311 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $504,529 using the latest closing price.

Sandhu Depinder, the EVP, Global Product Lines of Weatherford International plc, sale 14,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that Sandhu Depinder is holding 8,892 shares at $929,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.24. Equity return is now at value 38.48, with 9.27 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.