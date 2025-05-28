Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 38.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that After a rough start to the year, small- and mid-cap software stocks may be finding their footing. Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Hotchkiss says first-quarter results across his coverage were better than feared, suggesting the worst of the downturn could be behind the sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) is above average at 293.76x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAY is 114.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAY on May 28, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

WAY’s Market Performance

WAY stock saw an increase of -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.62% and a quarterly increase of -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Waystar Holding Corp (WAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for WAY stock, with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAY reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for WAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

WAY Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAY fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, Waystar Holding Corp saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAY starting from Hawkins Matthew J., who sale 197,847 shares at the price of $38.53 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Hawkins Matthew J. now owns 764,131 shares of Waystar Holding Corp, valued at $7,623,460 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Matthew J., the Chief Executive Officer of Waystar Holding Corp, sale 140,164 shares at $39.03 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Hawkins Matthew J. is holding 764,131 shares at $5,471,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waystar Holding Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.01, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Waystar Holding Corp (WAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 318.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.