Waldencast plc (WALD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WALD is -0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WALD is 32.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On May 28, 2025, WALD’s average trading volume was 79.93K shares.

WALD’s Market Performance

WALD stock saw a decrease of 24.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Waldencast plc (WALD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for WALD’s stock, with a -18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WALD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WALD stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for WALD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WALD in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on April 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WALD reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for WALD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to WALD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

WALD Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD rose by +24.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -34.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WALD starting from Zeno Investment Master Fund, who proposed sale 300,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Nov 22 ’24. After this action, Zeno Investment Master Fund now owns shares of Waldencast plc, valued at $1,017,000 using the latest closing price.

Zeno Investment Master Fund, the Officer of Waldencast plc, proposed sale 170,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that Zeno Investment Master Fund is holding shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WALD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waldencast plc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Based on Waldencast plc (WALD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 28.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 276.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waldencast plc (WALD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.