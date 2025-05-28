Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VMAR is 1.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMAR on May 28, 2025 was 134.80K shares.

VMAR) stock’s latest price update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.34 in comparison to its previous close of 6.40, however, the company has experienced a 19.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRISM MarketView has published an exclusive interview with Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and Co-Founder of Vision Marine Technologies (Nasdaq: VMAR), a company at the forefront of electric marine propulsion. Vision Marine is leading the transformation of recreational boating through fully integrated electric propulsion systems, commercial-ready vessels, and strategic partnerships with manufacturers.

VMAR’s Market Performance

VMAR’s stock has risen by 19.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.09% and a quarterly rise of 4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Vision Marine Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.89% for VMAR’s stock, with a -87.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMAR Trading at 25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc saw -50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.62 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.26. Equity return is now at value -80.86, with -48.46 for asset returns.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.