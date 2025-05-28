Village Farms International Inc (VFF) Stock Sees a-3.23 Decrease

In the past week, VFF stock has gone up by 16.50%, with a monthly gain of 69.01% and a quarterly surge of 60.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for Village Farms International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.61% for VFF’s stock, with a 47.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

VFF has 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFF is 100.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFF on May 28, 2025 was 748.42K shares.

VFF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) has plunged by -3.23 when compared to previous closing price of 1.24, but the company has seen a 16.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that Village Farms’ spin-off of its produce business will transform it into a pure-play cannabis company, unlocking value and simplifying its structure. Despite a recent 57% rally, VFF remains undervalued relative to peers, with a strong balance sheet and significant upside potential based on EBITDA multiples. Key risks include the Vanguard JV deal not closing, warrant overhang, and NASDAQ compliance, but the $40M cash inflow should strengthen the company’s position.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VFF Trading at 66.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +69.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8849. In addition, Village Farms International Inc saw 55.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.12 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,613,127 shares of Village Farms International Inc, valued at $11,200 using the latest closing price.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms International Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A is holding 9,603,127 shares at $34,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Village Farms International Inc (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Village Farms International Inc (VFF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.