Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VKTX is 108.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.44% of that float. The average trading volume for VKTX on May 28, 2025 was 4.06M shares.

The stock price of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 27.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that With VKTX surging on clinical results and NVO investing to cement market share, investors face a high-stake GLP-1 showdown.

VKTX’s Market Performance

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has seen a -3.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.11% gain in the past month and a -1.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for VKTX’s stock, with a -37.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $104 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

VKTX Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc saw -31.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rouan Sarah Kathryn, who purchase 1,240 shares at the price of $24.15 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Rouan Sarah Kathryn now owns 1,240 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc, valued at $29,943 using the latest closing price.

Lian Brian, the President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc, sale 194,490 shares at $42.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Lian Brian is holding 2,366,570 shares at $8,313,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -13.98 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -133.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2610.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -109.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 44.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.