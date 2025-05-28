Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 22.27. However, the company has seen a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Q1 results are expected to be unremarkable, with sales and EPS in line with management and analyst guidance. The main VSCO focus is the hostile takeover attempt by BBRC, countered by a poison pill defense to protect existing shareholders from losing control. BBRC’s 13% stake and potential to reach 49.99% create uncertainty, with the board aiming to prevent a single investor’s dominance.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Right Now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VSCO is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VSCO is 68.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.06% of that float. The average trading volume for VSCO on May 28, 2025 was 4.23M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

VSCO stock saw an increase of -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.57% and a quarterly increase of -20.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for VSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VSCO, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

VSCO Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.17. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -45.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who purchase 212,500 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD now owns 10,310,631 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $3,431,620 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, purchase 584,000 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28 ’25, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 10,098,131 shares at $10,793,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 565.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.