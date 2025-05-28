VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, VICI stock has gone down by -1.24%, with a monthly decline of -1.46% and a quarterly plunge of -2.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.99% for VICI Properties Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VICI is 1.05B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on May 28, 2025 was 7.64M shares.

VICI stock's latest price update

The stock of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has increased by 0.89 when compared to last closing price of 31.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-21 that Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

VICI Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.68. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Wasserman Gabriel, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.61 back on Sep 12 ’24. After this action, Wasserman Gabriel now owns 33,187 shares of VICI Properties Inc, valued at $420,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.9 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at 0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 5.87 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.