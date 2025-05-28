Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Stock Observes -14.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has seen a -13.39% decrease in the past week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month, and a 5.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for VSAT’s stock, with a -14.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VSAT is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VSAT is 111.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.21% of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on May 28, 2025 was 2.60M shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) has dropped by -1.41 compared to previous close of 9.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors aggressively intensified the force of the market’s gravity on satellite company Viasat (VSAT -8.88%) over the past few trading sessions. In the wake of a disappointing quarterly earnings report and a subsequent analyst price target cut, the company’s shares sank.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSAT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VSAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VSAT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Viasat, Inc saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL, who sale 3,750,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL now owns 4,795,334 shares of Viasat, Inc, valued at $33,750,000 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the of Viasat, Inc, sale 3,750,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 4,795,334 shares at $33,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 363.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.