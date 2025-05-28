Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) has seen a 14.93% increase in the past week, with a 59.59% gain in the past month, and a 41.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for EVTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.39% for EVTL’s stock, with a 0.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVTL is 67.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVTL on May 28, 2025 was 256.90K shares.

The stock price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) has surged by 14.50 when compared to previous closing price of 5.38, but the company has seen a 14.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTL stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for EVTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVTL in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTL reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EVTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EVTL, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

EVTL Trading at 51.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +62.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTL rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Vertical Aerospace Ltd saw -51.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVTL starting from Stephen James Fitzpatrick, who proposed sale 250,000 shares at the price of $5.36 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Stephen James Fitzpatrick now owns shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd, valued at $1,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Stephen James Fitzpatrick, the 10% Owner of Vertical Aerospace Ltd, proposed sale 250,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Stephen James Fitzpatrick is holding shares at $1,077,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.41 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertical Aerospace Ltd stands at -69.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.12.

Based on Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL), the company’s capital structure generated -0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -60.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.