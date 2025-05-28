Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRCA is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VRCA is 50.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRCA on May 28, 2025 was 398.99K shares.

The stock of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) has decreased by -6.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRCA’s Market Performance

VRCA’s stock has fallen by -11.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.13% and a quarterly drop of -15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for VRCA’s stock, with a -48.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRCA

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VRCA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

VRCA Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRCA fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5324. In addition, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRCA starting from Hayes Christopher G., who sale 4,315 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Hayes Christopher G. now owns 176,458 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,805 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Christopher G., the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 26,183 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’24, which means that Hayes Christopher G. is holding 115,303 shares at $69,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.72 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -9.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.34. Equity return is now at value -1546.58, with -121.65 for asset returns.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA), the company’s capital structure generated -3.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -65.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.