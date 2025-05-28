Venu Holding Corp (VENU) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Venu Holding Corp (VENU) has gone up by 12.50% for the week, with a 41.23% rise in the past month and a 11.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.10% for VENU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.75% for VENU’s stock, with a 16.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Venu Holding Corp (AMEX: VENU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VENU is 26.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 28, 2025, VENU’s average trading volume was 21.99K shares.

VENU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Venu Holding Corp (AMEX: VENU) has increased by 22.24 when compared to last closing price of 8.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU” or “The Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, revealed today, VENU Founder, Chairman, and CEO J.W. Roth is featured as the cover story of Pollstar’s 2025 annual Concert Venue Directory. Pollstar, the leading publication for the global live entertainment industry, recognized for Roth’s visionary leadership in developing luxury e.

VENU Trading at 26.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VENU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VENU rose by +12.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Venu Holding Corp saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VENU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.07 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venu Holding Corp stands at -2.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -19.88 for asset returns.

Based on Venu Holding Corp (VENU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Venu Holding Corp (VENU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.