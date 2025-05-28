Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PCVX is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PCVX is 125.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PCVX on May 28, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.49relation to previous closing price of 32.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that — Company Reported Positive Topline Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity Data from Phase 2 Dose-Finding Study of VAX-24 in Healthy Infants; Balance of Data Expected by End of 2025 — — Initiated Second and Final Stage of VAX-31 Infant Phase 2 Dose-Finding Study; Topline Safety, Tolerability and Immunogenicity Data from Primary Three-Dose Immunization Series Expected in Mid-2026, With Complete Booster Data Up to Nine Months Later —

PCVX’s Market Performance

PCVX’s stock has fallen by -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly drop of -60.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Vaxcyte Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for PCVX stock, with a simple moving average of -60.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCVX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCVX reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for PCVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to PCVX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PCVX Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.55. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw -61.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Eydelman Mikhail, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $70.74 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Eydelman Mikhail now owns 41,620 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $353,699 using the latest closing price.

Eydelman Mikhail, the Officer of Vaxcyte Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $68.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Eydelman Mikhail is holding shares at $344,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -19.66, with -18.64 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -448.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.