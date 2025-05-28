Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 46.82. However, the company has seen a 2.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MIAMI and LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced its full event schedule for Infosecurity Europe 2025, taking place June 3 – 5 at ExCeL London. Varonis proudly returns to present expert sessions on strengthening cyber resilience, mastering proactive security, and modernizing DLP for today’s threat landscape.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VRNS is 106.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNS on May 28, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS’s stock has seen a 2.59% increase for the week, with a 12.42% rise in the past month and a 10.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.82% for Varonis Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for VRNS’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

VRNS Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.26. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Melamed Guy, who sale 91,345 shares at the price of $53.70 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Melamed Guy now owns 504,598 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $4,905,444 using the latest closing price.

GUY MELAMED, the Officer of Varonis Systems Inc, proposed sale 91,345 shares at $53.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that GUY MELAMED is holding shares at $4,905,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -22.21, with -6.92 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -63.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.