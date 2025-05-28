Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN)’s stock price has plunge by 12.36relation to previous closing price of 151.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-05-28 that Shares of Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) are up 14.7% at $173.80 at last glance, after Rob Katz — Vail’s CEO from 2006 to 2021 and the mastermind behind Epic Pass — was tapped to reclaim the position, replacing Kirsten Lynch.

Is It Worth Investing in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) Right Now?

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MTN is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTN is 36.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume for MTN on May 28, 2025 was 635.54K shares.

MTN’s Market Performance

The stock of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has seen a 12.90% increase in the past week, with a 20.93% rise in the past month, and a 8.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for MTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.72% for MTN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTN reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for MTN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to MTN, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

MTN Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.10. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from Korch Angela A, who purchase 185 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Korch Angela A now owns 2,956 shares of Vail Resorts Inc, valued at $29,600 using the latest closing price.

Vaughn Peter A, the Director of Vail Resorts Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $192.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Vaughn Peter A is holding 7,573 shares at $192,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 38.12, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 783.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.