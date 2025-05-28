UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has gone down by -2.84% for the week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month and a -37.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.41% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for UWMC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UWMC is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UWMC is 140.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on May 28, 2025 was 5.15M shares.

UWMC stock's latest price update

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.99 in relation to its previous close of 4.06. However, the company has experienced a -2.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Blake Kolo – Chief Business Officer & Head, IR Mat Ishbia – Chairman & CEO Rami Hasani – CFO Conference Call Participants Eric Hagen – BTIG Bose George – KBW Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Mikhail Goberman – Citizens Doug Harter – UBS Operator Good morning, my name is Abby and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the UWM Holdings Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to UWMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

UWMC Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -30.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Mat Ishbia, who sale 1,200,000 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Sep 16 ’24. After this action, Mat Ishbia now owns 0 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $10,140,000 using the latest closing price.

Mat Ishbia, the President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation, sale 10,842,012 shares at $8.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13 ’24, which means that Mat Ishbia is holding 0 shares at $91,615,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value -5.74, with -0.06 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 70.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 384.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 59.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.