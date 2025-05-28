UTime Ltd (WTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO)’s stock price has dropped by -25.22 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -63.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-26 that NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTO), a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally and helping low-income individuals from established and emerging markets today announced that it will effect a reverse share split of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), at a ratio of 1-for-10, to be effective on or around the open of trading on March 31, 2025. Our Ordinary Shares will begin trading on a reverse share split-adjusted basis at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on or around Monday, March 31, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for WTO is 2.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of WTO was 137.62K shares.

WTO’s Market Performance

WTO stock saw a decrease of -63.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -58.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.59% for UTime Ltd (WTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.80% for WTO’s stock, with a -97.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTO Trading at -51.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.54%, as shares sank -60.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO fell by -63.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9026. In addition, UTime Ltd saw -72.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTO starting from Capital Vista LTD, who proposed sale 281,746 shares at the price of $29.35 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, Capital Vista LTD now owns shares of UTime Ltd, valued at $8,270,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Ltd stands at -0.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -69.61, with -29.22 for asset returns.

Based on UTime Ltd (WTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, UTime Ltd (WTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.