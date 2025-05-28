USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) is above average at 25.08x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for USAR is 6.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USAR on May 28, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

USAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) has dropped by -9.03 compared to previous close of 9.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that New Partnership Signals Continued Interest in American Manufacturers Seeking US-Made Magnets New Partnership Signals Continued Interest in American Manufacturers Seeking US-Made Magnets

USAR’s Market Performance

USAR’s stock has fallen by -12.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.31% and a quarterly drop of -25.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for USA Rare Earth Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.70% for USAR’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USAR Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -34.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAR fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, USA Rare Earth Inc saw -26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAR

The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value 4.25, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.