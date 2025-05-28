Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for UPST is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UPST is 82.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.35% of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on May 28, 2025 was 6.33M shares.

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) has surged by 5.30 when compared to previous closing price of 45.26, but the company has seen a 0.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that UPST plunges 32% in three months, but AI-driven lending growth and soaring revenues make the stock worth holding onto.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a 0.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.10% decline in the past month and a -28.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for UPST’s stock, with a -12.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPST, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.49. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw -22.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Mirgorodskaya Natalia, who proposed sale 1,340 shares at the price of $44.19 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Mirgorodskaya Natalia now owns shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $59,215 using the latest closing price.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia, an insider of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 764 shares at $46.96 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Mirgorodskaya Natalia is holding 25,963 shares at $35,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -111.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.