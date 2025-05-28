UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 8.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on May 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 23.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIGR is 168.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On May 28, 2025, TIGR’s average trading volume was 5.79M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

The stock of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has seen a -6.19% decrease in the past week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month, and a 9.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for TIGR’s stock, with a 25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TIGR, setting the target price at $9.40 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

TIGR Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR saw 31.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIGR starting from Fang Lei, who proposed sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $9.69 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Fang Lei now owns shares of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR, valued at $9,690,000 using the latest closing price.

Dong Ming, the Key personnel of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR, proposed sale 260,000 shares at $5.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that Dong Ming is holding shares at $1,528,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 141.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.