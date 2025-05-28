Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.78relation to previous closing price of 5.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) (“Unusual Machines” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of drone components, today announced it will exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, the premier event for autonomy and uncrewed systems, taking place May 20-22, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Is It Worth Investing in Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 28.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UMAC is 19.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of UMAC was 1.08M shares.

UMAC’s Market Performance

UMAC’s stock has seen a -4.44% decrease for the week, with a -14.99% drop in the past month and a -42.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for Unusual Machines Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.42% for UMAC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMAC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UMAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UMAC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UMAC Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMAC fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Unusual Machines Inc saw -69.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMAC starting from Camden Andrew Ross, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $5.42 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Camden Andrew Ross now owns 183,500 shares of Unusual Machines Inc, valued at $94,888 using the latest closing price.

Hoff Brian Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Unusual Machines Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Hoff Brian Joseph is holding 341,725 shares at $94,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.6 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unusual Machines Inc stands at -1.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -183.96, with -164.50 for asset returns.

Based on Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33737.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -31.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.